Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Public Storage by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Public Storage by 15.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $2.91 on Friday, hitting $304.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.64. The stock has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $183.22 and a 12-month high of $305.59.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.44.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

