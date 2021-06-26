Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €100.30 ($118.00) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €98.31 ($115.66).

ETR:PUM opened at €98.64 ($116.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.09. Puma has a 52 week low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 52 week high of €97.36 ($114.54). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €91.72.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

