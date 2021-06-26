Puma’s (PUMSY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

PUMSY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of PUMSY stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. Puma has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

