Pyrk Achieves Market Capitalization of $136,238.36 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pyrk has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pyrk has a total market cap of $136,238.36 and $7,745.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006801 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000293 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000097 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk (CRYPTO:PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

