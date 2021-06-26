Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Village Farms International, Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$66.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.86 million.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of TSE:VFF opened at C$13.28 on Friday. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of C$5.71 and a 12 month high of C$25.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -2,656.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.82.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

