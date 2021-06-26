Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Issued By Wedbush

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.38. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $55.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $60.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $754,581.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Hume sold 5,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $314,741.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,158.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.