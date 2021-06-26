Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Lifted by Wedbush

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Foundation in a research report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $23.67 on Friday. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $221,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 27,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Foundation by 690.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Foundation during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Foundation by 218.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

