Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Plug Power in a report released on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plug Power’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.94.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $31.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 3.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

