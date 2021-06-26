Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for M&T Bank Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a report released on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.22. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $13.67 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

M&T Bank stock opened at $151.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $88.48 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

