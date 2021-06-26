Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Issued By William Blair

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Acuity Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.17. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ FY2021 earnings at $9.12 EPS.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.88 million.

AYI has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.97.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $193.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.05. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $83.64 and a twelve month high of $194.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 3.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 5.1% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

