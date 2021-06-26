QASH Hits Market Capitalization of $18.70 Million (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last week, QASH has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. QASH has a market capitalization of $18.70 million and $378,346.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0534 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00051897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00020057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.16 or 0.00573526 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00037575 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

