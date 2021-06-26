QS Investors LLC Acquires 74,590 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 1,356.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,590 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAGE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James M. Frates bought 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $57,028.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $58.34 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.29.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.44) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.94.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

