QS Investors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,656 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of QS Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $70,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,401.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,316.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,630.08 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

