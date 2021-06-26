QS Investors LLC Raises Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 65.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,548 shares of company stock valued at $343,757. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $54.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.57.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

