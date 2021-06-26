QS Investors LLC Sells 2,250 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

QS Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 122,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 113,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

