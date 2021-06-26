Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWK opened at $204.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.26 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWK. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.90.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

