Quantbot Technologies LP Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 92.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,229 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Masco by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 95,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 296,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after buying an additional 49,483 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 26.6% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 68,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of MAS opened at $57.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.63. Masco Co. has a one year low of $47.83 and a one year high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Truist increased their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.