Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 10,997 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 72.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 24.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 19.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $552,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,728.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOGI shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, June 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Logitech International stock opened at $120.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.54. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $62.46 and a 52-week high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

