Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,591 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BYND. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

BYND stock opened at $148.01 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.86 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 18.12.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $4,001,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $268,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $269,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,444.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,692 shares of company stock worth $15,493,363 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BYND shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.89.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

