Qwertycoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $180.00 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded up 30.4% against the dollar. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $180.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

