RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Gap Down to $35.29

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.29, but opened at $34.11. RadNet shares last traded at $34.39, with a volume of 507 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, Director Lawrence L. Levitt bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,586. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $761,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 335,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,296,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in RadNet during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

