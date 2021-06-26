Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $10,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,450,000 after buying an additional 2,440,528 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,181,000 after purchasing an additional 230,213 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYF traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,361,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,345,062. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.22.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

