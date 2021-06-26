Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 59,100 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 96.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $23,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.75. 6,175,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. 3M has a one year low of $148.80 and a one year high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.55.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

