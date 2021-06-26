Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $13,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 22.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 23.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 129,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after acquiring an additional 24,254 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $5,507,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.4% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 25,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $533,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,634.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

EXPD traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $125.75. 1,341,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,598. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.60. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.58 and a fifty-two week high of $126.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.