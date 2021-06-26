Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $16.07 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.05% of Skyworks Solutions worth $16,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.57.

SWKS stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.70. 3,458,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,588. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

