Railway Pension Investments Ltd Lowers Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 266,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $20,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.50. 1,727,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upgraded Seagate Technology from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

