Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 300 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.09% of The Hershey worth $29,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,190,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hershey by 45.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,091,000 after purchasing an additional 741,318 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Hershey by 399.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,547,000 after buying an additional 518,579 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 398.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,267,000 after buying an additional 321,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,398,000 after buying an additional 261,391 shares in the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,997 shares in the company, valued at $29,853,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,216. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,910. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.09. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $175.55. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

