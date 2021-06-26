Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Position Cut by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RL opened at $121.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,236,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,962 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cowen raised Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.35.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

