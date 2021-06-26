Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.00. Rand Capital shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 1,758 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 22.59 and a quick ratio of 22.59.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 239.52%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

Rand Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

