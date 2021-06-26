RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target Raised to $56.00

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RAPT. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.67.

RAPT stock opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $866.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.02.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,055.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. Analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $48,167.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,000 shares of company stock worth $48,372 and sold 12,379 shares worth $285,870. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

