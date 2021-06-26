Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Lowered to “Hold” at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $58.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RAVN. TheStreet downgraded Raven Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raven Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RAVN opened at $57.67 on Tuesday. Raven Industries has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.69.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. Research analysts forecast that Raven Industries will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 50.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

