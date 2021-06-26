Raymond James Reiterates “C$8.75” Price Target for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS)

Raymond James set a C$8.75 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian set a C$9.25 price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Cormark decreased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$10.50 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) alerts:

CTS stock opened at C$6.45 on Wednesday. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$6.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.