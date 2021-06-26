Red Emperor Resources NL (LON:RMP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,516.62 ($32.88). Red Emperor Resources shares last traded at GBX 2,505.77 ($32.74), with a volume of 0 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 38.58, a quick ratio of 38.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 100.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -3,548.97.

Red Emperor Resources Company Profile (LON:RMP)

Red Emperor Resources NL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and project identification activities. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

