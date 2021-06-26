Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is ($0.07). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings per share of ($3.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The business had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.66) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on RRGB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $521.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.76.

In related news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $88,948.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $110,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

