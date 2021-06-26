Redcape Hotel Group (RDC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 on August 29th

Redcape Hotel Group (ASX:RDC) announced a final dividend on Friday, May 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0267 per share on Sunday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This is an increase from Redcape Hotel Group’s previous final dividend of $0.003.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.21.
About Redcape Hotel Group
See Also: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Redcape Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcape Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.