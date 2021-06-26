Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Position Lessened by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,677 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,776 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Regions Financial worth $17,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.97.

NYSE RF opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

