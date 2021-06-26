Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 908,952 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 908,952 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,007,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.17% of Cognizant Technology Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,967 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,515,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,337,399 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $108,042,000 after purchasing an additional 180,320 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $70.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.48. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.76.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $704,217. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

