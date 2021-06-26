Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,462,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,676 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.55% of Adient worth $64,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 138,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adient by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,152,000 after acquiring an additional 381,935 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Adient by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 29,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Adient by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADNT shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Adient in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

In other news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.66. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.