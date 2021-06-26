Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $62.62 Million Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 314.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 416,200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 315,850 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $62,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in VMware by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,443 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,702,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in VMware by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,264 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

In related news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,513,610.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,486 shares of company stock worth $20,173,236 in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VMW opened at $157.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.98. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.07.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.