Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $67.94 Million Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,263,118 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 2,882,689 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $67,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIP opened at $42.37 on Friday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRIP. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TripAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.