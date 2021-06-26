Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,187,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,929,995 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $58,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Ambev by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ambev by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

ABEV stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 price target on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

