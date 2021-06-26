Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 48,218 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 685,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,218 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Royal Gold worth $73,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $721,337,000 after acquiring an additional 137,658 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 30.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,125,000 after buying an additional 821,293 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 8.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,907,000 after buying an additional 102,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,831,000 after buying an additional 135,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,752,000 after buying an additional 21,178 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $112.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $147.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.53.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

