Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 32,000 Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 753,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.97% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $55,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TARO opened at $72.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.93. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $80.00.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($1.70). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 70.43%. The business had revenue of $148.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TARO. TheStreet lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

