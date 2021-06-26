Renishaw (LON:RSW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5,155 ($67.35). Renishaw shares last traded at GBX 5,145 ($67.22), with a volume of 135,045 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,698.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 82.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Renishaw Company Profile (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

