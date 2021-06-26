Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FRBK opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Republic First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.61.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.20 million. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic First Bancorp (FRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.