Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.02

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and traded as high as $32.18. Revance Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.82, with a volume of 1,431,376 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.11. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.59% and a negative net margin of 1,021.48%. The business had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 165.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

