Reviewing Nkarta (NKTX) and Its Rivals

Nkarta (NASDAQ: NKTX) is one of 839 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Nkarta to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Nkarta alerts:

This table compares Nkarta and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nkarta N/A -27.91% -23.14% Nkarta Competitors -2,669.09% -175.18% -28.83%

This table compares Nkarta and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nkarta $120,000.00 -$91.36 million -9.64 Nkarta Competitors $1.73 billion $125.42 million -3.77

Nkarta’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nkarta. Nkarta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nkarta and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nkarta 0 0 5 0 3.00 Nkarta Competitors 4634 17692 38923 768 2.58

Nkarta presently has a consensus target price of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.61%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 47.78%. Given Nkarta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nkarta is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.9% of Nkarta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nkarta beats its rivals on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc., a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells. Its two co-lead product candidates are NKX101, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia or higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes; and NKX019, a pre-clinical product, which is based on the ability to treat various B cell malignancies by targeting the CD19 antigen found on these types of cancerous cells. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.