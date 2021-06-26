Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $92.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RIO. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $85.02 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $55.27 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.30. The company has a market capitalization of $106.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $393,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,098 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

