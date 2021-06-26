RK Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

RK Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,300 shares during the period. Echo Global Logistics accounts for approximately 2.0% of RK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $9,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 33,429 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 341,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 184,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 65.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 61,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECHO traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $31.87. 647,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,300. The stock has a market cap of $849.02 million, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.31. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $37.65.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.28. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,005. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

