RK Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 100,000 Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Clarus as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Clarus by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,877,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,307,000 after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,684,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,344,000 after purchasing an additional 52,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 51,740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clarus by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 44,797 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLAR traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.12. 1,068,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,534. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.20 million, a PE ratio of 70.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Clarus Co. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,809 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $116,522.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,358.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLAR shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

